On Sunday 30th April Team Air Ambulance NI will don their red running vests in support of the charity which aims to save lives.

The five team relay members are coming together from all over the province and includes a member of the Cool FM Breakfast Show, Paulo Ross from Ardglass. HEMS Paramedic Mike Patton from Bangor. HEMS administrator Lukasz Karpinski from East Belfast. Alex McKinley, sister of former HEMS patient Kyra McKinley from Omagh. And John McMullan, father of the first HEMS patient Connor McMullan from Castlewellan.

On top of training for the relay, they have challenged themselves to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI which needs £5,500 daily to sustain the life-saving service.

HEMS Paramedic Mike said: “We are tasked on average twice per day. The main aim of the service is to deliver time critical interventions to patients on scene anywhere in Northern Ireland

HEMS administrator Lukasz Karpinski and HEMS Paramedic Mike Patton are part of the Air Ambulance marathon relay team

"Fundraising is necessary to keep our aircraft flying, it is never lost on us that we couldn’t do our job without the generosity of the public.

" This is why we have decided to take part in the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon, and we really hope the public will get behind us to support our fundraising challenge.”

HEMS Doctor Andrew Topping from Hillsborough is going several miles further, by challenging himself to run the full marathon in support of the charity and he’s not limiting himself to just Belfast.

“This spring I will be running two marathons in one week in support of Air Ambulance NI – the London Marathon on Sunday April 23 and the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon the following Sunday,” he explained.

Paulo Ross from Cool FM is part of the Belfast Marathon Relay Team

"If you would like to support me in my fundraising challenge, please visit justgiving.com/campaign/HEMSDoctorAndrewToppingTakingonHUGEChallenge

If you would like to support them with their fundraising endeavours, you can donate at: https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/HT09136109/

If you would like to register for the 8-Mile Walk, Team Relay, Half Marathon or Full Marathon you can do so at belfastcitymarathon.com/.When you register you will have the option to support Air Ambulance NI. If you tick this box and the charity team will be in touch with your digital fundraising pack and invitation to the helicopter airbase so you can personally see the service you are fundraising for.

Alex McKinley, sister of former HEMS patient Kyra McKinley, is part of the Air Ambulance Belfast Marathon relay team

John McMullan, father of the first HEMS patient Connor McMullan, is joining the Air Ambulance marathon relay team

