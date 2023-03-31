The CEO of a local authority has warned against pressure from councillors to allow pets at council events for fear of “dog mauls child” headlines.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members raised concerns with the current prohibition on dogs at council events, alluding to their understanding that the policy was never agreed in chambers.

During a lengthy debate, the chamber heard comparisons of recent health and safety advice going too far with council reps previously being warned about “plane crashes” in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn South DUP councillor Andrew Ewing said: “I have received a number of complaints from residents that only guide dogs are allowed at this time to events in the council area.

Lisburn Councillor Andrew Ewing with his dog Ruby

“Dogs can enrich lives and all dog lovers like to have their dog with them at events. As a council should we not be doing more to review our policy to be a more dog friendly one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This council has first class events of which I attend almost all of them, but they should be more inclusive, dog owners want to feel welcome. Allowing pet dogs, it would also attract more people to our events. We should be doing more for our furry friends.”

Highlighting the concerns of the council management, CEO David Burns responded: “There would be safety concerns and insurance matters to consider.

“In a recent report it has been shown that there were 87 dog attacks in a nine month period in the council area, that is almost 10 a month. There is a real risk to children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The evidence for a potential attack on a child does not need to be shown within our own council, but could be other parts of the UK and indeed the world for that matter.

“I would rather 20 phone calls from people complaining of not being able to bring their dog to an event rather than the headline ‘Dog mauls child at council run event’. I wouldn’t want to put any child at risk.

“This decision could not be decided by members off the cuff. We have to check legally where the responsibility is. It it will not be ready by the next committee meeting, though we will take on a review.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health and safety risk was questioned in the chamber with council management tasked to live in “the real world”.

Downshire West DUP councillor Uel Mackin warned: “We have gone into a nonsense area. Something has changed (dog policy) and we don’t know why. We hear from SAG (Safety Advisory Group), they previously told us we need to be careful going into the city in case a plane crashes on us as we were close to the airport.

“Most people live in the real world where accidents occur. We need to be very careful of the language we use and the image that we portray. Are we telling people, we are doing a review, but your dog and you are not welcome?”

Advertisement

Advertisement