Community groups get £50k grant funding to help celebrate the King's Coronation

In January, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council announced a calendar of events to celebrate this special occasion and invited eligible groups to apply to its first community initiative - the King’s Coronation Small Grants Programme.
Having now reviewed all the applications received, the council has announced that £52,495 will be awarded to 105 groups. Among the successful recipients each receiving a grant up to £500, are community associations, church and history groups, young people’s organisations and women’s associations.
The Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson said: “It’s really important to us that we support groups to mark this historic occasion in an inclusive way - and we are confident that this funding will help achieve that.
“It will enable them to host a range of celebratory events – from street parties and tea dances to coronation lunches and community fun days – right across the council area. I’m looking forward to hearing all about their plans and ideas and attending a number of them as well!”
The Chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group, Councillor Hazel Legge said: “I am delighted to see so many local groups keen to get involved in our King’s Coronation celebrations. The council’s overall programme has something for everyone to enjoy – whether it’s joining family and friends on 6 May to watch the ceremony live on the big screen in the city’s Market Square, taking part in our watercolour painting competition or enjoying our specially-planted flowerbeds and commemorative tree – there’s lots on our ‘coronation calendar’ in the weeks to come.”
The Chair of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Aaron McIntyre added: “It is important that as a council, we support grassroots events being hosted and delivered by the community. It gives local communities an opportunity to come together and mark this historic in a fun and positive way. I would encourage everyone to get involved with the different events happening right across the council area.”
To see the full programme of LCCC King’s Coronation programme events, visit: https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/kings-coronation-programme