Community groups get £50k grant funding to help celebrate the King's Coronation

More than £50,000 in grant funding has been awarded to over 100 community groups in the Lisburn Castlereagh area to help them mark the King’s Coronation in May.

In January, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council announced a calendar of events to celebrate this special occasion and invited eligible groups to apply to its first community initiative - the King’s Coronation Small Grants Programme.

Having now reviewed all the applications received, the council has announced that £52,495 will be awarded to 105 groups. Among the successful recipients each receiving a grant up to £500, are community associations, church and history groups, young people’s organisations and women’s associations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson said: “It’s really important to us that we support groups to mark this historic occasion in an inclusive way - and we are confident that this funding will help achieve that.

The Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson, The Chair of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, and The Chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group, Councillor Hazel Legge have announced grant funding to allow local groups to celebrate the Coronation

“It will enable them to host a range of celebratory events – from street parties and tea dances to coronation lunches and community fun days – right across the council area. I’m looking forward to hearing all about their plans and ideas and attending a number of them as well!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group, Councillor Hazel Legge said: “I am delighted to see so many local groups keen to get involved in our King’s Coronation celebrations. The council’s overall programme has something for everyone to enjoy – whether it’s joining family and friends on 6 May to watch the ceremony live on the big screen in the city’s Market Square, taking part in our watercolour painting competition or enjoying our specially-planted flowerbeds and commemorative tree – there’s lots on our ‘coronation calendar’ in the weeks to come.”

The Chair of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Aaron McIntyre added: “It is important that as a council, we support grassroots events being hosted and delivered by the community. It gives local communities an opportunity to come together and mark this historic in a fun and positive way. I would encourage everyone to get involved with the different events happening right across the council area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement