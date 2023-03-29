Discover Lisburn Castlereagh’s royal connections with children’s coronation workshops

Schoolchildren in Lisburn and Castlereagh are being given the chance to find out ‘fascinating facts about monarchs’ in a series of free educational works being held to coincide with the King’s Coronation.

Primary schools across the council area are being invited to book 90-minute sessions for their pupils, organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and the Lisburn Museum between April 17 and June 28. There are also two ‘drop-in’ Saturday workshops on April 29 and May 6.

Workshop participants will be able to find out more about the objects used in the Coronation ceremony including why King Charles III will be crowned on a 700-year-old throne and the stories behind some amazing Royal jewels. And each child will be given a booklet which details the timeline of British monarchs and provides some ‘fun facts’ about them - including the King who tried to command a tide and another who had to hide in an Oak tree.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Scott Carson said: “This a really creative initiative which our colleagues in the Museum are really excited about delivering.

Back row (L-R) Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure and Community Development Committee; The Right Worshipful the Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson and Councillor Hazel Legge, Chair of the King’s Coronation Working Group. Front row is Catherine Thompson, part of the education team in ILC&LM in seventeenth century costume to reflect the period of 1660s when Lisburn was rewarded for its loyalty to Charles II by granting a Tuesday market and Cathedral status to Lisburn.

"As well as being able to learn more, pupils will have the opportunity to get crafty and show off their artistic flair.

"They will be able to work on their own individual pieces of art, based on topical Royal themes such as cyphers, jewels and clothing - or even the Museum’s own Royal linen collection.”

The Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Aaron McIntyre said: “I have discovered some really interesting facts about Lisburn’s Royal connections as we planned these workshops. These workshops are sure to be popular with teachers and pupils alike – I’m sure everyone will discover something they never knew before.”

The Chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group, Councillor Hazel Legge added: “These sessions will help give young people fascinating insight into the city’s Royal links. It’s a fascinating subject and very timely and topical as we approach the Coronation in May.”

Bookings must be made in advance by contacting [email protected]