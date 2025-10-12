Cases of Covid, the cold, and the flu are on the rise 🤧

There has been an increase in cases of cold, Covid and the flu ahead of winter.

Latest data from UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown both flu and Covid activity increasing in recent weeks.

Symptoms of the cold can be similar to the flu and Covid, this is how to tell the difference.

Latest data from the UKHSA has revealed that both flu and Covid activity have been increasing in recent weeks. Flu cases rose from 1.9% to 3.3%, with Covid cases in hospital settings increasing from 11.7% in the previous week to 12.9%.

The symptoms of the common cold can sometimes be similar to those of Covid. People are being urged to be aware of the signs so they can take the relevant precautions if they find themselves feeling poorly this winter.

What are the symptoms of the cold?

Symptoms of the cold develop gradually over two to three days. The main signs you may have a cold include a blocked or runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough, or feeling tired and unwell.

What illnesses cause cold-like symptoms?

With so many winter viruses around, it can be hard to determine whether you have the common cold or something more serious. These are the illnesses that cause cold-like symptoms.

The Flu

The flu is far worse than the cold, symptoms of the viral infection come on suddenly and can include a high temperature, body aches, fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, headache, and nausea. Symptoms of a cold usually occur gradually without causing a fever or body aches.

Covid

Cases of Covid have been increasing ahead of winter following the emergence of two new variants, Stratus and Nimbus. Symptoms can include a continuous cough, a change in sense of taste or smell, and a high temperature. Additional symptoms are being reported from the new variants and can include a hoarse voice or “razor-blade” sore throat.

RSV

Symptoms of RSV include cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, tiredness, and fever. While the symptoms are mild for many, RSV can cause bronchiolitis in babies and young children and can be serious in older adults.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “The first weekly surveillance report of the 2025/26 season shows that both flu and Covid positivity continue to increase, so everyone eligible for vaccination should take it up now to ensure optimal protection.

“The NHS national booking system has opened for all eligible groups to book their flu and COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“Remember that there are simple steps everyone can take to protect themselves and others. Anyone experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms, including high temperature, cough, and feeling tired or achy, should try to minimise contact with others, particularly with those who may be vulnerable.

“If you have symptoms and need to leave the house, our advice remains that you should consider wearing a face covering. Washing hands regularly and using and disposing of tissues in bins can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, as can ensuring that indoor areas are well ventilated.”

You can find out more about how to look after yourself from seasonal illnesses this winter at NHS.UK.