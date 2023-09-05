The Ulster Hospital opens its doors to its brand new Emergency Department

The South Eastern Trust opened its new state-of the-art Emergency Department (ED) at the Ulster Hospital this week.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Emergency Department, which is in the Acute Services Block (ASB), is the final stage of the £280m Phase B redevelopment project.

The ED is designed to provide care in modern treatment spaces and investigation rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new department is equipped with advanced resuscitation facilities, treatment cubicles, paediatric cubicles, excellent triage facilities and a dedicated ambulance arrivals area.

A new state-of the-art Emergency Department (ED) at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

There’s a large waiting area to help patient flow through initial assessment to treatment and discharge, or onward admission to an appropriate ward, if required.

The Trust is delighted that in addition to the new 24/7 Emergency Department, a new Consultant led Minor Injury Unit will also open and will operate 7 days a week 8am to 6pm on the site of the former Emergency Department, at the Ulster Hospital.

The Minor Injury Unit will also be staffed by specialist nurses, medical staff and other health care professionals who are able to assess and treat patients of all ages with minor injuries that are not critical or life-threatening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Andrew Dobbin explained: “The new Emergency Department is a purpose built space which will really benefit our patients and our staff. It now has at its disposal all the latest technology, which will help both diagnose and treat patients in need of emergency care.

The paediatric waiting area at the new Emergency Department. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I am also delighted that we will be able to use the former Emergency Department for an enhanced Minor Injury Unit, which will help preserve the Emergency Department for emergencies only and improve the flow of patients through our hospital.”

The Chief Executive of the South Eastern Trust Roisin Coulter said: “This new, fit for purpose, bright, modern ED will enable our staff to continue to deliver high quality care to acutely unwell patients in a superior work environment.

"Patients are at the heart of everything we do and their safety is our priority.”