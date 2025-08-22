Tracey celebrates the first anniversary of her Slimming World group

Slimming World advisor Tracey Patterson is celebrating the first anniversary of her group.

Tracey took the decision to take over a Slimming World group when she went through her own weightloss journey with the support of a group. “Like many others, I have struggled with my weight since a teenager,” explained Tracey. "There were many attempts to lose weight, you name it and I tried it.

"The problem was I always had short term goals. I would try to lose weight two months before a holiday or a wedding or some other kind of event, which I usually did, however I soon went back to my old ‘bad’ habits and the weight went straight back on, and then some.

"My friend and I went on a girly holiday in April of 2022, we had a great time, but I struggled walking, breathing and generally getting about, everything ached.

"I arrived home on Tuesday evening and went straight to google to find my nearest Slimming World group as I’d heard positive stories. At 8.30am that Saturday, I nervously walked into the Ravenhill group at Ulster Temple on my own.

"That group literally embraced me and I can honestly say that two years on I have made friends for life.

“I lost 3 stone in one year and reached my target weight and I have been able to maintain that ever since.”

When the leader of Tracey’s group decided to step away, Tracey decided to take the plunge and takeover the Ravenhill Road sessions.

"When our consultant announced in April 2024 she was retiring my heart sank,” Tracey continued.

"I thought our group was coming to an end and my support network would be no more.

"Slimming World offer fantastic opportunities for new consultants, and I thought why not? With the encouragement of the group and my consultant, I went to an event to hear more about this opportunity, and I was hooked on the idea.

"Imagine my delight when I was accepted by Slimming World as a consultant, and that I would be able to re-launch the group as my own.

"Fast forward to a year later, and my group has gone from strength to strength.”

Tracey’s group has proved to be a great success. She has run several competitions such as ‘Greatest Loser’, ‘Two Together’, ‘Icons’ and ‘Women of the Year’ to inspire and encourage everyone in the group.

"At Slimming World, we have over 55 years of experience around nutrition and the psychology of our relationship with food,” Tracey continued.

"Nothing is off the table, meaning you can still eat the food you love, but in a different, healthier way.

"And with weight-loss medication/jabs becoming a popular option for many out there, it is even more important that people know that at Slimming World are here to support.”

Encouraging other people to follow in her footsteps, Tracey is urging anyone interested in losing weight to find out more at one of the groups. ”I have travelled the road to losing weight, I have lived with the ups and downs and I understand how much it takes to walk in the door, but trust me it will be the best decision you ever make.”

Tracey’s group is held at Ulster Temple, Ravenhill Road, Belfast on Saturdays and 8.30am and 10am.