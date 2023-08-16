Trio of friends go the extra mile to raise money for the Air Ambulance

Three friends from Augher, Co Tyrone, alongside their families and the entire community, have raised £19,380 for Air Ambulance NI after they took part in this year’s Spar Omagh Half Marathon to raise vital funds for the Lisburn-based charity.

Rory O’Connor, Ryan Donnelly and Ciaran Shevlin all ran the half-marathon event in March in support of Rory’s father Mickey O’Connor after he required the air ambulance.

In October 2021, Mickey sustained serious injuries following a farm machinery accident at home to which the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) were tasked.

Mickey sustained serious pelvis, groin and arm injuries in the incident, resulting in him being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where he underwent emergency surgery and spent nine days in hospital.

Ciaran Shevlin, Rory O'Connor, Mickey O'Connor and Ryan Donnelly donate the money raised to the Lisburn based charity. Pic credit: Air Ambulance NI

Following Mickey’s accident, his son Rory decided to do a fundraiser for Air Ambulance NI charity and thought that the Spar Omagh Half Marathon would be the ideal event.

Rory explained: “It was around Christmas time when my wife Christine suggested the idea and got me registered. I wasn’t too keen at first as I was new to running but I joined up to Knockmany Running Club in January along with Ciaran and Ryan and around two weeks later I asked them to do the fundraiser along with me and they happily agreed.

"With the help and support of the Knockmany Running Club coach Conor McCarroll, club members and our families we were able to make it over the line and raise a phenomenal amount of money.

"I just really want to thank all those who supported us in many ways. The build up to the Half Marathon was really one to remember with so many people calling and wishing us well.

"Then on the day itself the support was out of this world. I do believe we had someone we knew at every mile cheering us on which really kept us going. It was a great feeling to cross the finish line and to know that we had raised so much for this exceptional charity.”

Mickey added: “It was a great day down in Omagh supporting the three men and it was even better to see them crossing the line in one piece.

"They had put a lot of time and effort into their training so on behalf of the O’Connor family I want to thank them for that.

"We are delighted with the amount raised and are so thankful for everyone’s efforts in this fundraiser.

"Finally, I would like to thank the HEMS team that came to me that day and got me the treatment that I needed. We are so happy to be able to donate this money today so that this service can continue to help others.”

Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance NI Fundraising Manager, said: “This is an incredible donation to Air Ambulance NI.

"Rory, Ciaran and Ryan really have stepped outside of their comfort zone and done something incredible, raising thousands of pounds and funding the service for nearly three days.

"It was lovely to see Mickey doing so well after his accident and to have Rory, Ciaran and Ryan and their families visit the base and for them to find out more about the service.