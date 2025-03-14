Trust appeals to patients to cancel no longer needed appointments to help others on waiting lists

A recent review of just one general surgery outpatient waiting list within the South Eastern Trust has found that a staggering 22 per cent of patients who no longer needed their appointment, did not cancel it, to allow someone else on the waiting list to take their slot.

South Eastern Trust Assistant Director, Elective and Radiology Services Chris Allam explained how the lack of notification from those patients who have opted for private healthcare or their symptoms have changed “is one of the main issues that we face currently on a day-to-day basis.”

She continued: “We recently text validated our general surgery outpatient waiting list, which was just over 9,000 patients and 22 per cent of those patients came back to say that they had either had their procedure done privately or they no longer needed their outpatient appointment, yet they hadn’t informed us.

“These are significant numbers, in just one speciality area alone, so if you multiply that across each speciality, you can imagine the number of patients who would be removed from our waiting lists enabling that appointment to be offered to those still waiting on the list.”

The South Eastern Trust is appealing to patients to cancel appointments they no longer need in a bid to tackle waiting lists. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Chris said her message was clear, “We are asking the public to let us know, whether it’s a call, an email, let us know if you have gone privately or the appointment is no longer required.

"Our aim is to work in partnership with the general public and we can offer that appointment to a patient that still requires it.”

To notify that your procedure appointment is no longer needed email [email protected] or telephone 02892 635777.