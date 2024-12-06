Trust domestic abuse champions offer “listening ear” to staff in crisis

Domestic abuse has no limitations and Christmas provides no solace for those women, children and men affected.

Established back in March, the South Eastern Trust, in partnership with several organisations, came together to set up its Domestic Abuse Champions (DACs) as part of its Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence workplace Policy to support those who are suffering.

Nine months on and with 25 Champions in place, statistics from the PSNI showed that a total of 2,228 calls for help, in relation to domestic abuse incidents, were made over the 2023 Christmas period as part of their annual Operation ‘Seasons Greetings’ initiative.

Senior Social Work Practitioner and Domestic Abuse Champion Steven McNeill explained how his role is to offer a "listening ear, a listening voice and to offer confidential support and signpost information to any staff member who is experiencing domestic and sexual abuse. We give that person a safe space to speak and provide information on what the Trust offers in terms of support.”

Co-ordinator of the South Eastern Trust Area Domestic and Sexual Violence Partnership Traci Kimber and Senior Social Work Practitioner and Domestic Abuse Champion Steven McNeill. Pic credit: SEHSCT

He continued: “There are 12,500 members of staff within the Trust and 80 per cent of them are female, so that is 10,000 women.

"One in four women will have experienced domestic abuse in their lifetime - so that approximates 2,500 members of staff.

"If we look at the male population of staff, it’s 2,500 men and one in six will have experienced domestic abuse. There is a large swell of staff who may require support at any time and it’s great that the Trust has this initiative in order to support its staff.

“We are very mindful that this time of year can be increasing difficult with stress and strain on individuals and families and we are open at any point for our staff.”

Traci Kimber Co-ordinator of the South Eastern Trust Area Domestic and Sexual Violence Partnership shared how Domestic Abuse Champions are there to support “all members of staff.”

She said: “I am confident that by having the Champions it is making a difference and people have sought advice.

"It is important to have this in place because of the amount of staff we have and ultimately providing support to staff.

"This is a confidential service and no personal details are recorded.”