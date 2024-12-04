South Eastern Trust's fracture trauma team achieves gold award for second year running
The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement procedures to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients. To achieve this recognition, the Fracture Trauma Team demonstrated commitment to ensuring thorough and accurate data submissions.
This includes engaging staff in understanding the critical role quality data plays in improving patient outcomes and embedding a culture that prioritises accountability.
Surgical Specialties Clinical Manager, Julie McClughan said: "I am thrilled that the Fracture Trauma Team have been awarded the Gold NJR Quality Data Provider for 2024.
"This award recognises the hard work and diligence demonstrated by the entire team and is a reflection of the importance they place on patient safety and high quality care."