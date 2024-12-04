South Eastern Trust's fracture trauma team achieves gold award for second year running

For the second consecutive year, the Fracture Trauma Team in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has been awarded Gold National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider status for 2024, recognising its excellence in maintaining and promoting patient safety standards.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement procedures to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients. To achieve this recognition, the Fracture Trauma Team demonstrated commitment to ensuring thorough and accurate data submissions.

This includes engaging staff in understanding the critical role quality data plays in improving patient outcomes and embedding a culture that prioritises accountability.

Elaine Edwards (Clinical Manager), Chelsea Meeke (Fracture Trauma Team), Dr Andrew Robinson (Specialty Doctor) & Mr Andrew Robinson (Consultant Plastic Surgeon). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Surgical Specialties Clinical Manager, Julie McClughan said: "I am thrilled that the Fracture Trauma Team have been awarded the Gold NJR Quality Data Provider for 2024.

"This award recognises the hard work and diligence demonstrated by the entire team and is a reflection of the importance they place on patient safety and high quality care."