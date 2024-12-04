Shining a light on volunteer heroes in the Ulster Hospital Macmillan Cancer Unit

To mark International Volunteers Day on December 5, 2024, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is highlighting the remarkable contributions of volunteers in the Macmillan Cancer Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

Margaret McCormack, who has dedicated three years to volunteering in the unit, and Shirley Johnston, who has been lending her support for the past year and a half, play an invaluable role in providing comfort and care to patients during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

Their presence in the unit goes beyond practical assistance; they offer a listening ear, a kind smile and unwavering support to patients and their families facing the challenges of cancer treatment. "I have been in the Macmillan Unit volunteering now every Tuesday for three years,” explained Margaret. “I find it so rewarding and it gives me an opportunity to reach out to patients and their families at what can be a really stressful time for them. It can put a focus to your week, you get so much back. "Very often I am talking to the carers and helping support them with any issues they may have, this gives me great satisfaction knowing that I have helped someone. "Volunteering provides me with the opportunity to meet people and help lift their spirits. I get a lot out of it. Helping to pass on information to patients and their families, to guide them on their cancer journey, makes a real difference for me. It's a lovely feeling.”

Shirley explained: "I have been working as a Volunteer every Friday since February 2023 between the Macmillan Cancer Unit and the Breast and Endocrine Centre in the Ulster Hospital.

"My background is in Nursing, through theatres and Marie Curie. I retired post-COVID and I always wanted to carry on my caring role on a voluntary basis.

"I was so glad to be able to volunteer in the Macmillan Unit and Karen Kelly has been great in supporting me in this role. I am able to help patients and their families by providing them with a listening ear, directing them to the information available in the Macmillan Information Centre and helping them with any questions they may have. "I would really recommend volunteering, it really is an opportunity to give something back."

Highlighting the important role Volunteers play in the Macmillan Unit, Macmillan Health and Well-being Co-ordinator, Karen Kelly said: "Margaret and Shirley are both amazing and we are so lucky to have them as part of the team here in the Unit.

"We really value what they do as part of their role to complement the services in the unit and they have built up some lovely relationships with patients over time.” Volunteering Services Manager, Sonya Duffy added: "Our volunteers in the Macmillan Cancer Unit provide invaluable support and comfort to patients and their families during some of the most challenging times of their lives.

"Their dedication, compassion and selflessness make a real difference every day and we are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment to this vital service."