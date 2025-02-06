Trust launches online ‘toolkit’ to help prepare cancer patients for treatment
The toolkit is available on the South Eastern Trust website and is made up of three sections, diet, exercise and emotional wellbeing and includes healthy lifestyle advice on how to utilise resources to quit smoking and reduce alcohol intake.
The Toolkit is available on the South Eastern Trust website at https://setrust.hscni.net/service/cancer-prehabilitation/
As well as useful information and advice, there are QR codes and links contained within the Toolkit where patients and their families can access and download other useful resources and can view exercise videos specially designed for cancer patients with warm up, cardio, strength training and cool down sessions.
Patricia Prosser who has a lived experience of cancer, described the introduction of the Toolkit as, “invaluable”.
She said: “As a service user, I find the Toolkit invaluable and highlights the importance of Prehabilitation before cancer treatment.
"It is crucial because it empowers individuals to build physical and emotional resilience, helping them face the challenges of treatment with greater strength, confidence and a higher likelihood of a quicker recovery."
Macmillan Prehabilitation Clinical Project Manager, Paula Kealey added: “Evidence highlights the importance of being as fit as possible both physical and mentally before your cancer treatment and we are delighted to be launching this new toolkit.
"Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be devastating and patients often ask what they can do to help themselves.
"Prehabilitation empowers patients and allows them to participate in their care and feel more in control.
“The Toolkit is suitable for anyone with a cancer diagnosis as a guide to help reflect on areas of your life that may benefit from change. We would encourage family members to access and familiarise themselves with the Toolkit as this can help encourage and support their loved one to participate, as well as improving their own health and wellbeing.”
South Eastern Trust/Macmillan Lung Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist, Karen Foden, added: “Having the Prehabilitation Toolkit online makes it really accessible for our patients, a written version of the Toolkit is also available. This will help to prepare them through lifestyle changes, healthy diet, exercise and a focus on their own emotional and mental wellbeing.”