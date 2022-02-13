Trust nurse raises funds to support children in disadvantaged countries

Sarah along with her daughter Anna (10) and two sons Thomas (11) and Matthew (8) will be sleeping on the floor to raise some much needed money to build beds for children in places such as Columbia, Myanmar and Kenya.

The charity ‘Stand By Me’ provides healthcare and education for rescued children, but they still face each night on the cold hard floor.

This will be the family’s second year fundraising for ‘Stand By Me’ following the sudden death of Sarah’s husband after a short illness, Dr John Gray, who was a Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the Ulster Hospital.

Sarah Gray with her late husband John and children Anna, Thomas and Matthew

John was continually raising funds for much needed charities across the world and his compassionate nature now lives on through his children.

Sarah said: “John was the kindest, most gentle and humble human you could meet. He was highly respected by his medical colleagues and a source of strength and wise counsel to all who knew him.

“He was passionate about many charities but especially those that aim to provide healthcare in some of the poorest places.

“His life was dedicated to helping others less fortunate than himself. No more so than after his sudden death when he was able to give the gift of life to several people through organ donation as was always his wish.”

Sarah Gray with children Thomas, Matthew and Anna

Sarah decided to take part in the ‘February on the Floor’ event as she felt it would allow her children to experience a little discomfort for a week and to let them think about how different life must be for children who have to sleep on the ground every night in disadvantaged countries across the world.

Sarah along with her daughter and sons completed the event last year and they managed to raise over £2,000 through some very kind donations.

This very generous donation contributed towards Stand By Me providing 900 beds for children in Ethiopia.

If you would like to donate towards ‘February on the Floor’, visit https://www.standby.me/appeals/thomas-anna-matthew-sarah-s-february-on-the-floor

The Gray family will be sleeping on the floor to raise money for charity

For more information on ‘February on the Floor’ and details on how to get involved, visit www.standby.me/beds