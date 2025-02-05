Trust nurse retires after 40 years of dedication and devotion on the wards

South Eastern Trust Nurse Iris Markwell has retired after an extraordinary 40 years in the health service.

Iris began her Nursing career in 1984 and qualified as a registered Nurse in 1988.

In 1997, Iris moved to Ward Eight in the Ulster Hospital where she looked after patients who required surgery for cancer treatment as well as emergency surgical patients.

She became Deputy Ward Sister and then Ward Sister where she continued to care for patients as well as managing an expert team of staff.

Iris Markwell celebrates her retirement. Pic credit: SEHSCT

In 2017, Iris was given the opportunity to develop a Clinical Nurse Education service for the Surgical Specialties Department to deliver training and to ensure new and existing staff were supported in their roles, training staff on clinical procedures and also supporting staff through the new encompass computer system.

Iris paid tribute to her own medical mentors, saying: “Sister Irene Magowan in Gynae and Lead Nurse Jenny McMahon who were my Managers and whom I looked up to and respected. During my career, I worked alongside various Consultants who were amazing.

“I have many happy memories in Ward Eight and I couldn’t have been a Ward Sister without the support of the staff and my family.

"There have been some amazing successes in treatments and some sad occasions, but overall I hope I have a difference to the patients I have cared for.

Iris Markwell as a Student Nurse. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Developing the Clinical Nurse Education service for Surgical Specialties over the last eight years is a role I am proud of and I have loved seeing new staff thrive.”

Looking forward to her retirement, Iris remarked: “I hope to spend time with my daughter who lives in Vancouver and to see the Canadian Rockies with her.

“I will also be hoping to use my motorhome to go on some adventures with my husband and our daughters as well as our granddaughter.

“I will also have more time to go out for lunches with my twin sister Helen and spending time with my parents who I’m lucky to have and are 91 and 92.”

Clinical Manager Surgical Specialties, Julie McClughan stated: “Over her four decades of nursing, Iris has made a significant impact to patients, colleagues and students.

"Her care and compassion are always evident and people are at the heart of her practice.”