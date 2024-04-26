Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each missed Outpatient appointment costs the Trust on average over £200, which amounts to millions of pounds lost, which could be used elsewhere.

The cost per patient not attending a planned day case procedure at the Regional Day Procedure Centre at the Lagan Valley Hospital, is approximately £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a "Did Not Attend" (DNA) rate of 6% over the last six months. This represents a substantial financial impact and denies other patients the opportunity to receive necessary medical care.

A shocking number of hospital appointments were missed in the South Eastern Trust area last year. Pic credit: NIWD

Appealing for patients to cancel appointments if they cannot attend, Assistant Director of Elective Care and Radiology Services, Chris Allam said: "We understand that things happen in everyone's lives, but please let us know.

"I want to emphasise the importance of informing us if you are unable to attend your appointment.

"The high number of missed appointments has a significant impact on our ability to provide care efficiently and effectively."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust offers a text reminder service to Day Procedure patients who are contacted seven days before their appointment and again two days before. These reminders give patients the opportunity to confirm, reschedule, or cancel their appointments in a timely manner.

Chris added: "We encourage patients to use our text reminder service, as it allows for easy cancellation or rescheduling of appointments. By doing so, we can fill these vacant slots with patients who are on a waiting list, at short notice."