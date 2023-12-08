Trust shines a light on volunteer champions for International Volunteer Day

Marking International Volunteer Day, which took place on December 5, the South Eastern Trust is proudly recognising the remarkable efforts of 360 Volunteers who have contributed to over 461 diverse roles across the Trust area.

The roles undertaken by the volunteers span a wide range of activities, including a Meeter & Greeter Service which aids patients and visitors to find their way to the correct facility or department within a Trust site; Activity Volunteers who assist service users to try new recreational activities; Volunteer Drivers who transport cardiac monitors to speed up the process of cardiac investigations; and Ward Volunteers who spend time befriending patients to ease their hospital stay.

"Volunteering is such a great achievement for me. I have learnt a lot over the years and it has built my skills and confidence,” said Pauline Rogan, who has been volunteering for the South Eastern Trust for over 14 years.

"It's great to be able to meet a variety of people and help them find their way. A friendly face and a smile can make a patient feel more confident and ease their worries.

Pauline Rogan is passionate about her role as a volunteer with the South Eastern Health Trust. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"You can see the difference that it makes when someone goes away happier and more relaxed and it's nice to know that I have made a positive difference to their day."

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton expressed his gratitude to the Volunteers by saying, "I want to celebrate International Volunteer Day by recognising the incredible contribution that our Volunteers at South Eastern Trust make every day of the year.

"I am indebted to them for the value they bring and the difference they make to the life of the Trust. Volunteers are a vital part of our Trust family."Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy added: "The Volunteer Services Team is inspired on a daily basis by the Volunteers we come in contact with.

