Trust social workers celebrated for their passion to the profession

Killyleagh’s Finnebrogue Woods provided the picturesque setting to recognise the successes and on-going commitment of Social Workers and team’s across the South Eastern Trust.

Pots of freshly brewed tea, coffee and hearty breakfasts welcomed staff as they took their seats ahead of the honours underneath the canopy of the café’s Wigwam.

South Eastern Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter described how the morning was a way to say, “thank you for what you are doing.”

She added: “We couldn’t do what we do without our staff, today is a celebration and a great day for the Social Work profession.

Open University Degree in Social Work Award recipients, L-R Jill Mulligan, Pamela Brown, South Eastern Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter and Una Bentham. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Today is a chance to look at our Social Work staff’s commitment to patients and service users, their dedication and also that strive for improvement. This is a chance to recognise and celebrate Social Work as a fantastic profession.”

Director of Primary Care and Older People, Clare-Marie Dickson shared how those gathered “have truly gone above and beyond, showing exceptional commitment, talent and passion for the profession.”

She continued: “We are here to recognise those who have not only excelled in their roles but have also helped elevate our organisation as a whole.

"Whether it’s through innovation, leadership, learning or simply being an inspiration to those around them, they have made a significant impact.”

Approved Social Work Qualification recipients, L-R Joanne McTeer, Steven White and South Eastern Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Several awards were presented across a number of categories including Open University Degree in Social Work, Approved Social Work Qualification, Professional in Practice (PIP) Award, Specialist and Leadership, Rising Star and Spirit of Social Work Award.

Assistant Director Jason Caldwell, Safeguarding and Family Support added: “This morning has provided the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all of our staff.

"It really does recognise the value of social work within South Eastern Trust.

L-R Patricia Mulholland, South Eastern Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter, Assistant Director, Lakewood, Residential, Leaving Care Services Marie-Louise Sloan and Donna Dougan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Social work extends, as we know, through into adult services, our acute services and every aspect of health and social care.

"I just think this has been such a wonderful way to start the year and I hope that this is a great precursor for the achievements of our social workers that will hopefully be recognised at the annual regional Social Work Awards in March.”