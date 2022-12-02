The South Eastern HSC Trust is very proud that their Allied Health Professional staff, such as physiotherapists, speech and occupational therapist were presented with multiple awards at the NI Allied Health Professional (AHP) Awards recently.

The theme of the awards was Partnering, Leading, Innovating to Improve Population Health and the ceremony was a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate AHP’s and the many supporting roles across the profession in Northern Ireland.

Winners in the Digital Innovation category, Peter Burbidge and Stephen Powell were selected for their innovative Digital Champions initiative, which is aimed at enhancing the digital capability of all Trust staff by recruiting and training a variety of staff, across all disciplines to advise and assist their colleagues to understand and operate a range of future digital innovations and programmes that will be implemented in the coming years.

Principal Physiotherapist, Eilis McGarvey and the Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy Team won the Excellence in a Support Role category for their work in providing group based rehab with an emphasis on maintaining wellness.

Rising Star, Aoife McGrattan and Peter Burbidge.

Podiatrist, Aoife McGrattan received a Rising Star award for providing a positive contribution to her Team and patient care. She was described as being driven, resilient and compassionate, showing maturity beyond her years.

Interim Assistant Director of AHP’s, Aveen McCraith was thrilled to hear of her staff’s success and said, “It is wonderful that the contributions to patient care and innovative practice carried out by Trust AHP staff has been recognised by these awards.

“AHP services continue to evolve daily, using technology and clinical advances to allow us to optimise quality care for our service users.”