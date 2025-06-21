Trust’s falls prevention classes boost strength, balance, and confidence

There was no shortage of energy on a recent Thursday morning at Lisburn’s Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, where participants of the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust’s Falls Prevention Classes were eagerly warming up as part of their 12-week programme.

Falls remain a major health issue, particularly among older adults, often leading to serious injury and a loss of independence. The Trust’s Falls Prevention Classes are designed to tackle this challenge head-on.

Led by experienced healthcare professionals, the programme combines tailored exercises, informative sessions and personalised assessments to help improve balance, build strength and boost confidence, all while offering the chance to meet new people in a supportive, social setting.

Ruth Stewart, who lives in Lisburn, was attending her final class in the programme.

South Eastern Trust Physiotherapist, Hannah Rosbotham, Physiotherapy Student Zach Lynas, participants Jennifer Jackson, Lydia McCallan, Ruth Stewart, Susanne Sneddon and South Eastern Trust Community Falls Team Lead, Paul Leggett. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Reflecting on her experience, Ruth said: “As someone who never liked exercise, I did not want to come at first. But I thought, ‘Right, I will give it a go’. It was hard work, but the classes have been very good.

“The Physiotherapists tailor the programme to each person’s needs. The exercises are done at your own pace and in your own time.

"I had several falls caused by fainting episodes, one of which resulted in a hospital stay.

"When I got home, I could hardly make it from my bed to the bathroom. But these classes have been worth it. I would say to anyone thinking about it, give it a try. I guarantee you will be back.”

Ruth Stewart and Lydia McCallan take part in the gentle stretching part of the class. Pic credit: SEHSCT

South Eastern Trust, Community Falls Team Lead, Paul Leggett, said the programme is having a real impact across the Trust area,

“Our patients are telling us how their balance and strength have improved,” he said. “The classes are helping to reduce frailty and build confidence.

“Many people come in feeling nervous, anxious and lacking in confidence. But by the end of the 12 weeks, they often tell us they feel much more confident in themselves.

"Their balance has improved and they are ready to take part in other activities like chair-based Yoga, Tai Chi or local walking groups.

"We aim to lay the foundations, to give patients the tools and confidence to keep active and look after their health well beyond the programme.”