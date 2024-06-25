Trust’s H.O.P.E team praised for helping young people take their first steps on career ladder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yemeni teenager has found ‘HOPE’ in Lisburn thanks to the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

Originally from Yemen, 19-year-old Rashed Esmail has credited the South Eastern Trust’s H.O.P.E (Holistic Outcomes through Positive Experiences) Service programme with encouraging his confidence and skill set for future employment roles within the Trust.

Having made Northern Ireland his home back in 2022, Rashed was a successful applicant for the H.O.P.E’s Jobstart Programme, funded through the Department for Communities (DfC), and has secured a nine month role with the team based at their Lisburn offices.

Rashed explained how under the team’s tutelage he will be learning skills that will be tailored for career progression, “in healthcare".

Rashed Esmail, Natasha Gordon, H.O.P.E Service Manager Susanne McCorry and H.O.P.E Employment Support Co-ordinator Cathal Tolan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The team here have been so helpful for me, so supportive. This is a good programme and I will be based here for nine months,” said Rashed. “As English is my second language, I’m working with the H.O.P.E team to improve that."

Rashed has been working closely with H.O.P.E Employment Support Co-ordinator Cathal Tolan developing a range of core skills in employability, creating a CV and what a working day could look like.

Another successful applicant of the programme is Newtownards’ Natasha Gordon. The 19-year-old has also secured a nine month Jobstart tenure with the H.O.P.E team and praised the staff for their support.

Natasha said: “When I got this job my family said ‘we are so proud of you. My advice to any young person out there thinking of working with H.O.P.E is to stick with it, keep your head in it – if you don’t you are going to fall back down because I was down. My friends and family were encouraging me saying, ‘keep pushing yourself and that is what I have done and how I ended up part of the H.O.P.E team.”

H.O.P.E Employment Support Co-ordinator Cathal Tolan explained: “I’ve been working with the young people who were part of this initiative for the past two years now and it’s great to see them grow and develop.

"We had six young people gain employment with the South Eastern Trust ranging from roles within Patient Experience such as Catering as well as a Health Care Assistant in Downpatrick within Ward One.

“It has been brilliant to see Rashed and Natasha come on in their journey and to become positive role models for other young people who maybe considering this programme.

"We are delighted to welcome both of them onto the H.O.P.E team and give them an sight into what we do on a daily basis and we are all looking forward to what the next nine months brings.”

H.O.P.E Service Manager Susanne McCorry added: “The temporary Jobstart roles are fully funded at a Band Two level and any Trust department can work with the H.O.P.E team to develop these roles in their department.

"They give our young people the opportunity to grow in confidence and learn new and valuable skills.

“Our aim is to successfully support our children and young people on their journey to independent living through education and employment support initiatives.”