Two Portadown women are hosting ‘Rock Red Friday’ in aid of Children's Heartbeat Trust to support local children and young people with congential heart disease.

The event, this Friday, 10th February, is an opportunity for people to get together for a coffee morning, fundraise and raise awareness.

Two local ladies, Cllr Julie Flaherty and Zoe McCullough are hosting a fundraiser coffee morning in Millennium Court, Portadown on Friday and all are welcome.

Donations are also being collected for Jake’s Ladybird Bags in Millennium court, Portadown from 10am-2pm.

Zoe McCullough and Julie Flaherty, two Portadown mums who have been helped by the Children's Heartbeat Trust are hosting a coffee morning in the Millennium Court in William St Portadown on Friday February 10th.

Cllr Flaherty launched Jake’s Ladybird Bags back in 2014 following the loss of her two-year-old son Jake in 2013.

Jake's Ladybird Bag shopping list. Jake's mum Julie Flaherty is organising a coffee morning on Friday at the Millennium Court in aid of the Children's Heartbeat Trust. She is also hoping for donations towards Jake's Ladybird Bag which is given to parents going to hospital with their child.

The cute red bags are family support kits for parents whose children have to travel out of Northern Ireland for heart surgery and treatment.

This year alone, 123 families have had to travel to Dublin for treatment for heart conditions - often at short notice.

Jake’s bags contain a range of useful supplies including toothpaste, coffee, socks and toiletries- even a little chocolate treat to give some help and comfort to parents at a difficult and stressful time.

Cllr Julie Flaherty said: “it’s been a few years since I’ve had to put a dedicated call out for donations for Jake’s Ladybird bags. I know times are tough, but these are very much needed for parents. I have been very touched and encouraged by the support received over the years for this endeavour for Jake and for those children who follow him.

Cllr Julie Flaherty and fellow 'heart mum' Zoe McCullough are organising a coffee morning on Friday at the Millennium Court in aid of the Children's Heartbeat Trust. She is also hoping for donations towards Jake's Ladybird Bag which is given to parents going to hospital with their child.

"Zoe, like me, is a ‘heart parent’. We both have been there. We know what it’s like to have that panic, stress and worry with a sick child. We know what it’s like to have to sleep on a hospital floor beside a cot, or get a quick call to go to hospital.

“Children’s Heartbeat Trust supported my little family during Jake’s life, and still do nearly 10 years now since we lost him. They continue to support so many families locally and across Northern Ireland.