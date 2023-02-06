The PSNI has seized a number of fake documents, including false driving licenses, from children attempting to gain access to licensed premises in Portadown.

During a special operation and working with the night time economy in Portadown, including licensed door staff, the PSNI said it had seized a number of documents recovered from children over the weekend.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just some of the fake documents seized from children in Portadown by PSNI at the weekend during an operation involving the night time economy in the Co Armagh town.

-

Police have voiced concern over the vulnerability of children in an adult environment where alcohol has been taken and also are concerned that offences could be committed in relation to the fake documents and the presence of children in licensed premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Over the weekend Portadown Neighbourhood police were working in partnership with local businesses and particularly the licensed door staff involved in the night time economy in order to keep people safe, and especially children who are representing themselves to be adults and gain unlawful access to licensed premises.

"There are several concerns connected to this, there could be offences committed relating to their presence in such premises and further offences relating to the possession and use of fake or fraudulent documents which are used to gain entry, but the main concern is the vulnerability of children in an adult environment where alcohol is taken and we appeal to all parents to be aware of this and to take steps to prevent such risky behaviours,” said a PSNI spokesperson.