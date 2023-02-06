During a special operation and working with the night time economy in Portadown, including licensed door staff, the PSNI said it had seized a number of documents recovered from children over the weekend.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Police have voiced concern over the vulnerability of children in an adult environment where alcohol has been taken and also are concerned that offences could be committed in relation to the fake documents and the presence of children in licensed premises.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Over the weekend Portadown Neighbourhood police were working in partnership with local businesses and particularly the licensed door staff involved in the night time economy in order to keep people safe, and especially children who are representing themselves to be adults and gain unlawful access to licensed premises.
"There are several concerns connected to this, there could be offences committed relating to their presence in such premises and further offences relating to the possession and use of fake or fraudulent documents which are used to gain entry, but the main concern is the vulnerability of children in an adult environment where alcohol is taken and we appeal to all parents to be aware of this and to take steps to prevent such risky behaviours,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
The PSNI also shared a photo which it said showed some of the documents recovered from children over the weekend.