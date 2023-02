A road in Lurgan has been closed in both directions due to a traffic collision, says the PSNI.

The Annesborough Road, which is near the busy industrial estate, is closed in both directions with diversions in place.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSNI says Annesborough Road in Lurgan, Co Armagh is closed in both directions following crash.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Annesborough Road in Lurgan is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place at the entrance of Annesborough Road Industrial Estate and Tannaghmore Road North.