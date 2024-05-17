Ulster Hospital midwife ‘honoured’ to be presented with exceptional award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster Hospital Midwifery Sister, Julie Dunlop was honoured to be presented with the Hazel McCalister Exceptional Midwife Award, at a ceremony held to celebrate the International Day of the Midwife.

The Royal College of Midwives South Eastern HSC Trust Branch launched the award in February 2022 after Hazel's family presented them with the award in her memory after she passed away in 2021.

The award honours a Midwife nominated by their peers for going the extra mile, someone who is a positive role model and who makes a difference by their words or actions, working at any level within midwifery.

This is a fitting tribute to Hazel who approached all situations with compassion, supported staff wellbeing and demonstrated great commitment to professional collaboration with all the members of the healthcare team, regardless of their position within the team.

Hannah McCauley (Head of Midwifery, South Eastern Trust), Karen Murray (RCM NI Director), John McCalister, Julie Dunlop (Midwifery Sister, South Eastern Trust), Maggie Parks (Director of Surgery, Elective, Maternity & Paediatrics, South Eastern Trust) & Jonathan Patton (Chairman, South Eastern Trust). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Delighted to present the Hazel McCalister award, Hazel's husband John commented: "It is great that Hazel has left a legacy and this award acts as a catalyst for Midwives in the Trust. Hazel cared deeply about the wellbeing of her colleagues and it is important to acknowledge this through the award."

Overwhelmed to receive this honour, Julie expressed her joy by saying: "This award means a huge amount to me and to be acknowledged by colleagues for the work that I do.

"I lead a small but excellent team in the Emergency Obstetric Unit and I would like to thank whoever nominated me for this award. It is a huge honour to be presented with this award."

Congratulating Julie on receiving the award, Chairman, Jonathan Patton added: "It is fabulous that the Hazel McCalister Award has been presented to Julie this year.

"It is a fitting recognition of the service that Hazel gave to the Trust and to recognise and celebrate Julie as a true professional and great colleague within Midwifery Services."

Director of Surgery, Elective, Maternity & Paediatrics, Maggie Parks within the South Eastern Trust stated: "I am absolutely delighted that Julie has won the award.

"Julie runs a fabulous Emergency Obstetric Unit and provides compassionate care to mothers and babies which is integral to Maternity Services across the South Eastern Trust."

South Eastern Trust Head of Midwifery, Hannah McCauley said: "Julie is an exceptional leader, she is dynamic and passionate and cares so much for her team.

"She is a role model to other midwives and goes above and beyond every day, I am delighted that she is a member of the team. I couldn't be more proud for her to win this award, she deserves this.”

RCM NI Director, Karen Murray commented: "Hazel lived and breathed midwifery and the RCM is delighted to present this award in her memory.

"Hazel's husband John came to us with the idea and we were more than happy to support it.

"Every year an exceptional midwife is nominated by their colleagues and this is a huge moral boost for the team.