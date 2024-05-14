Lisburn councillor delighted at launch of period poverty bill he introduced whilst at Stormont

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Stormont private member’s bill to provide free period products in education and public buildings is to be officially launched in Lisburn.

The Department for Communities (DfC) has taken responsibility for the new legislation following a cross-party agreement on a private members bill in 2022.

Previously, Northern Ireland had been the only part of the UK not to have a permanent scheme in place to tackle period poverty.

Former Lagan Valley MLA and current Lisburn North SDLP Councillor Pat Catney brought forward the initial proposal that is set to provide freely accessible period products across schools, universities and government buildings.

Cllr Pat Catney welcomes launch of period poverty bill which he introduced when he served as Lagan Valley MLA. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Speaking to the Local Democracry Reporting Service (LDRS) Cllr Catney said: “I have three daughters and three granddaughters and to think of any of them finding themselves in a situation where they would not be able to gain access to period products is just terrible.

“But, for families really struggling in a cost of living crisis or even women who have been made homeless it has become a sad reality.

“If this was a male problem, it would probably have been sorted out in the Stone Age such is the way of the male dominated political world, even though periods effect 50% of the population.”

Some pilot programmes had previously been put in place by the Department of Education, though high budget cuts of 40% in 2023 had put an end to future spending in this way.

The launch will see tampons and sanitary pads being made available in local libraries.

The full expansion of period products to schools and colleges will take place further down the line, as well as across all government public buildings.

Mr Catney added: “When I was in my MLA office a young schoolgirl had come in to speak to me and shared her experience of not being able to access period products due to the expense of them.

“She had explained how there were none provided in the school for any of the girls.

“In this day and age, we must be seen to take steps to help eradicate child poverty, which can lead to such situations of young girls and women not being able to obtain these products, which are actually quite expensive and have VAT on them as well.

“That people, such as that Lisburn schoolgirl, were forced to go without sanitary products because they cannot afford them is utterly disgraceful.

“There should be no stigma around accessing these products when needed and those that are unable to afford them should be provided with them. Being unable to obtain period products is damaging to both a woman’s physical and mental health.

“I am delighted now to learn that the legislation for freely accessible period products is going to actually take shape with the official launch.

“This was a bill that gained unanimous support right across the political spectrum in the Assembly.