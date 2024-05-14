New council attendance policy will drastically lower the amount of sick days allowed before intervention

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland council is set to tackle staff sickness levels with a new “tightening” of its attendance policy.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee approved an updated policy following discussions with trade unions, which will see intervention on long term absence beginning at 30 days.

The move is a marked change from the 2017 policy, involving employment meetings from 90 days followed by 190 and 270 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council officer said: “The updated policy reflects a tightening of roles and responsibilities for employees and managers.

Cllr Alan Givan has said the new sickness policy will "have a real impact". Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“It is also designed to support changes in our procedure, particularly earlier intervention of long term sickness cases at 30 days.”

The most recent LCCC attendance report available (October to December 2023), showed that a total of 1,317 days were lost to stress, depression, and mental health issues.

Lisburn South DUP councillor Alan Givan said: “We’d all be sympathetic to all genuinely ill people, but there are staff who take unnecessary time off with sickies and that group should be tightened on very strongly. We know it will have a real impact and that is what we are all striving for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlereagh South DUP Councillor Brian Higginson asked if trade unions had agreed to the change.A council officer responded: “We have had regular chats with trade union local reps. There has been broad support of the policy and procedure.