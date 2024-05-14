New council attendance policy will drastically lower the amount of sick days allowed before intervention
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee approved an updated policy following discussions with trade unions, which will see intervention on long term absence beginning at 30 days.
The move is a marked change from the 2017 policy, involving employment meetings from 90 days followed by 190 and 270 days.
A council officer said: “The updated policy reflects a tightening of roles and responsibilities for employees and managers.
“It is also designed to support changes in our procedure, particularly earlier intervention of long term sickness cases at 30 days.”
The most recent LCCC attendance report available (October to December 2023), showed that a total of 1,317 days were lost to stress, depression, and mental health issues.
Lisburn South DUP councillor Alan Givan said: “We’d all be sympathetic to all genuinely ill people, but there are staff who take unnecessary time off with sickies and that group should be tightened on very strongly. We know it will have a real impact and that is what we are all striving for.”
Castlereagh South DUP Councillor Brian Higginson asked if trade unions had agreed to the change.A council officer responded: “We have had regular chats with trade union local reps. There has been broad support of the policy and procedure.
"We will consult with the trade unions once this committee approves the policy. If the trade unions don’t agree we will bring it back to the chamber.”