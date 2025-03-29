Ulster Hospital midwifery staff ‘rock their socks’ for World Down Syndrome day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midwifery staff in the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit came together to mark World Down Syndrome Day with a vibrant ‘Rock Our Socks’ tea party.

Staff donned bright and bold mismatched socks to raise awareness and celebrate diversity, particularly honouring Nora, the daughter of South Eastern Trust Infant Feeding Lead, Ruth Leemon, who has Down Syndrome, along with other children who share the condition.

Midwifery staff gathered to enjoy a cuppa, cakes and buns while making donations to Positive About Down Syndrome, a charity dedicated to supporting parents and ensuring professionals have access to essential information, resources, and training.

Ulster Hospital maternity staff celebrating World Down Syndrome Day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Clinical Practice Facilitator, Lisa Robinson said: “It is great to have an opportunity to have a cup of tea and a bun together and celebrate that we are not all the same.

"We don’t have to be the same and that is what makes us unique.

"It is lovely to have an opportunity to celebrate that.

"Everyone is rocking the socks and we are embracing it!”