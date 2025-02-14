Ulster Hospital neonatal unit’s handcrafted cupid cards warm hearts this Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Valentine’s Day, the Neonatal Unit in the Ulster Hospital is celebrating the season of love in a heart-warming way.

The dedicated staff have hand crafted beautiful one of a kind cards for every baby and family in the unit, bringing an extra dose of joy and comfort to those spending the day in hospital.

In a unique initiative, each card was thoughtfully handmade, showcasing the babies little foot prints, designed to uplift and brighten the day of parents and families facing the challenges of having their baby in Neonatal care. These handcrafted cards serve as a symbol of love and care, reminding families that they are not alone in their journey.

Mum Nikita Johnston from Lisburn shared how her twin girls arrived at 32 weeks, just in time for their first Valentine’s Day.

Mums Nikita and Laura Johnston with one of the handcrafted Valentine's Day cards. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Nikita said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better present. We both knew we were having twin girls.

"We asked each other earlier, ‘what are we getting each other for Valentine’s Day?’ And we said we have the perfect little gifts we could ever ask for with the arrival of Annie and Eliza.

"We both thought the cards were a very thoughtful idea from the lovely staff in the unit.”

One of the cards created by the staff in the Ulster Hospital Neonatal Unit. Pic credit: SEHSCT

As the day of love unfolds, the Neonatal Team hopes the personalised cards provide an additional sense of connection for parents.

Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Colm Darby added: “Our staff here in the unit are incredible, they make all these special moments really important for the babies and parents here.

"Valentine’s Day is an important day of love for the whole family.”