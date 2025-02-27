Ulster Hospital renal unit ranked top in Northern Ireland and fourth in UK for patient care

The Renal Unit at the Ulster Hospital has achieved an outstanding accolade, securing the top position in Northern Ireland and joint fourth place across the 67 Renal Centres in the United Kingdom in the UK Patient Reported Experience Measure (PREM) Scores survey.

The UK PREM survey is an annual, national assessment of kidney patients' experiences across the United Kingdom, which aims to help Renal Unit teams understand how patients feel about their care, highlight areas for improvement from a patient perspective and provide a national benchmark of patient satisfaction.

Recognised for its exceptional standards, the Ulster Hospital Renal Unit consistently goes above and beyond to provide first-class care and treatment to all renal patients. While the survey highlighted overwhelmingly positive experiences, it also provided valuable insights into areas for improvement.

Ulster Hospital Consultant Nephrologist, Dr John Smyth, welcomed the national recognition, stating: "These are outstanding results. Very well done to all our staff. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication to providing an excellent service for our patients."

Ulster Hospital Renal Unit staff are delighted to be recognised as one of the top units in the UK for patient care. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Niall Leonard, said: "It means so much to receive this feedback from our patients.

"It is reflective of an effective and happy multi-professional team, dedicated to providing the best possible patient experience." Renal Unit Manager, Amanda Byers, echoed this sentiment, adding: "We are delighted that the service user feedback has been so positive about the care and experience patients receive from our service.

"Being rated as the top renal centre is testimony to the hard work and dedication of the staff."