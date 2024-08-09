Ulster Hospital’s artist-in-residence brings joy and recovery through art therapy to children in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Splashes and splodges of paint, crayons and pens were the order of the day at the Ulster Hospital’s Paediatric Unit with a special visit from visual artist Jill McKeown as part of Arts Care’s Artist-in-Residence summer programme.

Arts Care, a health and well-being charity, delivers a range of innovative projects across all Health and Social Care Trusts.

Jill explained how she has over 20 years’ experience working and encouraging artistic expression with people of all ages.

“On Craig Ward I come in to see those children who are staying in hospital whether it’s a short or long term stay and my art trolley is packed full of art material, textiles, paint brushes and every colour you can think of,” laughed Jill.

Arts Care’s Artist-in-Residence Jill McKeown, Freyja Strain and mum Ciara. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I try to offer a little bit of distraction for the children from the discomfort and pain that they may be experiencing during their stay.

"It is a lovely collaboration we have between Arts Care and the Unit here at the Ulster Hospital.

" You can lose yourself quite quickly when it comes to art whether that is drawing, painting and crafting.

"It’s a very relaxing pastime and does provide a distraction and quite often the parents will get involved as well which is great to see.”

Little five-year-old Freyja Strain was enjoying her morning as she put the finishing touches to her fairy mosaics.

Freyja’s mum Ciara said: “Freyja has been really enjoying the morning and luckily she is here for a short term stay. It’s so nice for Freyja to have a bit of distraction and hands on play."

Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Sharon Pauley added: “Having the Arts Care Team here is a lovely addition to the Play Service and promotes creativity with our patients.

"We are delighted to have Jill with us as she has a wealth of experience with children and young people providing that one-to-one engagement with the children and involving the parents as well.

“The benefits of using art and crafting materials helps to promote imagination and creativity.

"We have had some lovely family pieces created especially when we have had siblings staying on the ward.

"It is lovely to see how art can help to reduce a child or young person’s anxiety and aid their recovery time while they are staying with us.”