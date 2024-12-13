Ulster Hospital’s Ward 6D launches memory tree to support Dementia NI

Ulster Hospital Deputy Sister, Wendy Loughlin has introduced a heartfelt initiative on Ward 6D this Christmas, with a ‘memory tree’ for staff, patients and visitors to honour loved ones who have been diagnosed with Dementia or those who have passed away.

The memory tree is located in the foyer of Ward 6D and everyone is welcome to write a special message on a memory star in exchange for a minimum donation of £1, with all proceeds donated to Dementia NI to further their invaluable work.

Explaining the inspiration behind the memory tree, Wendy said: “Dementia NI is a local charity that makes a positive impact for patients living with Dementia, so I thought it would be nice to support them the way they support us.

"With Christmas, we can all be so busy rushing about, so this is an opportunity to remember those who are currently living with Dementia and those who are no longer with us while supporting a local charity.”

Staff from Ward 6D at the memory tree. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Ward Manager, Nicole Felix highlighted the importance of the initiative adding: “For me, it is so important because, coming up to Christmas, it gives us the chance to remember loved ones who have passed away and those living with Dementia.

"It is also a way for families to pay tribute to their family members suffering from Dementia.”

Service Improvement Lead for Dementia, Acute Hospitals, Tracy Kane stated: “This is an initiative that reflects the compassion and thoughtfulness of the Ward 6D team during the festive season, combining remembrance with support for a cause close to their hearts.”