Foster carer Christmas event celebrates dedication and support

The exquisite musical talents and voices of Assumption Grammar School and Millennium Integrated Primary School choir greeted Trust foster carers at their annual Christmas coffee morning at Temple Golf Club.

A foster carer of just over ten years, Faith described it as “the most satisfying, rewarding role you could ever do.

“The child I have came to me when my biological son was only a baby so they have grown up together. They have a fantastic relationship and it just makes me so proud.”

Faith added: “If you have ever thought about it, make the enquiries, ask the questions. You can make a difference to a child’s life. You become part of this child’s story and I’m so proud of the children that have come into my life, of their each and every story.”

Rachel, Patrick and Bridie Bertenshaw, Theresa McNally and Teresa Allen. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Foster carer Gary Peters shared: “For me, personally, you get so much back. He is such a wonderful boy.

"At the moment he is doing his GCSEs and he is doing brilliantly. He is in is Scouts and he is in his football.

"Coming to the foster carer mornings is always a good time to catch up with people. It’s a big help for us to get together and I think, for me, is essential.”

Principal Social Worker Sarah Moore said: “It’s just so lovely to be here and to bring all of our foster carers together.

Assumption Grammar School choir. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"For us, this is a way to show how much we appreciate them and value everything that they do for us.

"If it wasn’t for them and all their hard work, our children wouldn’t be lucky enough to be in safe and secure homes. Today is really about celebrating them.”

Sarah continued, “If you have ever considered becoming a foster carer please just contact us and ask us any questions you have and let us talk to you about how the process works.

Foster carer Faith at the Christmas event. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I can’t put into the words the difference you can make to a child’s life as a foster carer.

"You can transform their lives and you can give them a safe and secure home that they have never experienced before and the value of that can’t be put into words.”