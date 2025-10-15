Umai’s compassion and dedication to volunteering inspires medical career

South Eastern Trust Volunteer, Umai Karpagavinayagam, who has just begun his first year studying Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast, is proving that dedication and compassion go hand in hand as he continues to volunteer as a Meeter and Greeter at the Ulster Hospital, supporting patients and visitors with a welcoming and friendly smile.

“Through volunteering, I have learned to see the person beyond the illness and understand the circumstances that affect their health,” he explained.

"The scientific knowledge you study is not enough. You also need empathy and compassion and that is exactly what I have developed through volunteering.” Umai’s journey with the South Eastern Trust began two years ago when he volunteered on Ward 3B, helping patients during meal times. Reflecting on his experience, Umai said: “About two years ago I joined the Ulster Hospital by working in Ward 3B as a Lunch Volunteer and I then became a Meeter and Greeter.

“It has been a wonderful experience. I have met so many patients and received so much gratitude from them and it is something I still enjoy to this very day. Even though I am busy with my studies, I still try to make time to volunteer.” Through his role, Umai has met people from all walks of life and values the opportunity to support them during what can often be a stressful time. Umai added: “In Medical School we are told to be a student of the patient and that is what I do here. I love helping patients find their way around the hospital and having a chat, it goes a long way.”

South Eastern Trust Volunteer Umai Karpagavinayagam has just begun his first year studying Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Encouraging others to get involved, Umai stated: “My route into medicine was quite unique. I would say to anyone thinking about healthcare or simply wanting to give something back, try volunteering.

"It gives you real satisfaction and the chance to interact with patients, that is the best privilege you can have.”

South Eastern Trust Volunteer Manager, Sonya Duffy, added: “Volunteers like Umai make a real difference to the experience of patients and visitors across our hospitals.

"Their dedication, enthusiasm and compassion help create a welcoming and supportive environment and we are incredibly grateful for everything they do.”