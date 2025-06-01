Vital donor milk gives hope to newborns at Ulster Hospital’s neonatal unit

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

In the heart of the Ulster Hospital’s Neonatal unit some of the tiniest and most vulnerable babies need specialised care.

In partnership with the Human Milk Bank, based in the Western Health and Social Care Trust, these fragile new-borns ae being nourished with breast milk donated from generous donors across the whole island of Ireland.

Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Sarah Moore, who has worked in the Neonatal Unit for 11 years, knows first-hand how critical donor milk can be.

“Premature babies have incredibly fragile stomach,” she explained. “When a mother’s breast milk hasn’t come in yet, donor milk steps in. It is gentle and exactly what their tiny tummies need.”

Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Sarah Moore donated her breast milk to the bank and is encouraging other mothers to do the same. Pic credit: SEHSCTAdvanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Sarah Moore donated her breast milk to the bank and is encouraging other mothers to do the same. Pic credit: SEHSCT
The Ulster Hospital Neonatal Unit is one of many benefiting from the Human Milk Bank.

Last year alone, this critical service distributed over 1,000 litres of donor milk, supporting 560 single babies, 192 sets of twins and 31 sets of triplets across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Sarah’s role in Neonatal inspired her to donate her own breast milk when she had her beautiful daughter Maisie, who was born last year.

Sarah reflected: “I had a good supply of milk and more than I needed. It just made sense to donate.

"I donated 10 litres of my own breast milk over a period of three months.

"It was a way for me to give back, not only as someone who works in Neonatal care, but also as a mum.”

Sarah wants to encourage mums if they have an extra supply of breast milk, to donate to the Human Milk Bank.

