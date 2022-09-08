Wee Joan’s Walk for charity takes the lead

This will be the second year for ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’, which is the inspiration of Willie Gregg, the much-awarded philanthropic bartender from the Harbour Bar in Portrush.

The event, in memory of Willie’s late mother Joan who passed away in 2021, has an entry fee of £10 per dog, with all money raised going to the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, which has brought over 1200 ill and vulnerable NI children to Lapland over the past 12 years.

Dog owners are also being encouraged to enter in the fun spirit of the event and celebrate Joan’s love of animal print, by dressing their adorable pooches in animal print, to be in with the opportunity to win the best dressed prize.

Pictured at the launch of this year’s 'Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ in Portrush are Scooby-Doo (Willie Gregg) and Raymond Pollock MBE, both members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland’s North Coast Fundraising Committee, and Laura Lockhart, Bronagh Mullan and Nula Mullan

The event registration and starting point will be at the RNLI Portrush Lifeboat Station on Kerr Street at Portrush Harbour (1pm to 3pm). Dog walkers and their pets will then head over to West Strand beach by beach or promenade to the Black Rocks and back again.

Willie said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this event for a second year, with the support of Ramore Restaurants and Jolleyes The Pet People. Last year’s dog walk was a great success. I know my mother would have been thrilled that so many dog lovers came to together in the spirit of kindness, to give back to those who need it most.

“Last year we still had the challenge of social distancing, but with restrictions eased, we’re anticipating an even bigger crowd. I’d encourage all dog walkers to sign up and register in advance by logging onto https://nichildrentolapland.com/wee-joans-dog-walk-18th-september-2022/

“It’s a beautiful walk and all proceeds raised will be going to a wonderful charity that gives terminally ill, life limited and deserving children from across Northern Ireland a truly magical day, creating excitement and memories which they and their families will cherish forever.