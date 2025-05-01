Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coleraine musician who was told he was unlikely to survive a massive stroke has spoken of his incredible recovery during which he could sing before he could speak.

Well-known north coast performer 45-year-old Stephen Farlow had a haemorrhagic stroke in 2016 when he was 36. Stephen and his wife Pauline were walking in Portstewart looking for a coffee shop.

When Pauline stopped to speak to Stephen, she knew that something was wrong: “Stephen started speaking like he had stones in his mouth, and he said that he didn’t feel well. I got him to the car and could see he was losing strength in his arm as he was trying to put on his seatbelt.

"By the time I got him to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine his co-ordination had gone. He was taken straight to A and E. It was a very surreal moment.”

Coleraine musician Stephen Farlow. Credit Stroke Association

Even though Stephen was told at the time that it was unlikely he would survive the stroke, he made an amazing recovery. Over the four months he spent in hospital, he could sing easily before he was able to speak again.

According to new research by the Stroke Association, more than a third of stroke survivors (35%) are able to sing better than speak soon after their stroke.

In Northern Ireland, over 4,000 people survive a stroke every year, but surviving a stroke is just the start of a long and gruelling recovery journey.

The Stroke Association has launched Sing4Stroke, a new fundraising initiative, where people can sing wherever they like - at home, on a live stream, at the office, at school or organise their own event - to raise vital funds to support stroke survivors and their families.

Stephen Farlow and his wife Pauline. CREDIT STROKE ASSOCIATION

Prior to his stroke, Stephen was a musician working in a local music shop, had played numerous gigs throughout Northern Ireland and had recorded a number of music albums.

As part of his recovery, Stephen’s family and friends would sing to him and he believes that this helped him to connect with music again.

Stephen said: “Music is my life - it means everything to me. After I had my stroke, I could only really say a couple of words and they were ‘keyboard’ and ‘guitar’, but I was using them in the wrong context.

"I was so determined that I was going to be able to perform at concerts again - it was all I wanted to do.”

Craig Moore, Northern Ireland Engagement Lead for the Stroke Association, said: “Stephen’s story is very inspirational as it shows how singing can be a powerful tool in stroke recovery for people like him who experience communication difficulties.

"Because music and singing are processed in a different part of the brain to spoken language, some people with communication problems find that they can sing easily, even though speaking is difficult.

“Now, we need singers to show their support to stroke survivors and their families. If you’re part of a choir or singing group, why not help us raise awareness of stroke this May and sing your hearts out by taking part in Sing4Stroke, and in doing so you’ll help make a lasting difference to stroke survivors and their loved ones.”

Sign up to Sing4Stroke at https://www.stroke.org.uk/singing

