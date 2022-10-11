The new seats have been placed at Carrickfergus Station, Lanyon Place, Europa Bus Station, North West Transport Hub and Great Victoria Street as part of a collaboration between the transport provider and the Stephen Clements Foundation.

The designated seats, which were introduced on World Mental Health Day (Monday, October 10), are being used to encourage people to connect, have a chat, combat loneliness and promote good mental health and the message ‘it’s good to talk.’

Translink Deputy Chief Executive Gordon Milligan said: “Our aim is to help people and communities be better connected, so this campaign is a great way to highlight the importance of social connections and to help tackle loneliness.

Translink's Jonathan Frizzell and Con Browne pictured with Cate Conway from the Stephen Clements Foundation at one of the chatty chairs.

“We’re proud to have partnered with the Stephen Clements Foundation to roll out this new initiative in selected stations, including Stephen’s hometown of Carrickfergus. These chatty chairs create a perfect space for people of all ages to chat whilst waiting in stations. It could be the only conversation they have that day, or the one they didn’t know they needed. We really want people to engage with the Chatty Chairs and get talking, creating a positive outcome from an everyday activity.”

The Stephen Clements Foundation was set up almost three years ago after the death of one of Northern Ireland’s most loved radio presenters.

Former colleague and close friend Cate Conway sits on the board of the charity which supports a range of organisations.

She explained: “We’re delighted to be working with Translink to roll out such a simple yet effective way to get more people talking about Mental Health. Stephen wouldn’t believe that his legacy could be making such a difference to people.

“Post-pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis is causing many people to struggle emotionally, so it’s never been more important to support each other and just make life that little bit easier by talking. You really don’t know just how much a chat or conversation with a stranger could mean to them.”