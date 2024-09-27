Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust welcomes Minister of Health to mental health hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust were delighted to welcome the Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt, to the Mental Health Hub on Wednesday September 18 to discuss the valuable work that ZGBTST performs within the community. Mr Nesbitt met with Yasmin Geddis, founder of Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust, and Louise Geddis, CEO, to talk about the current mental health challenges in NI.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Geddis family for the opportunity to hear more about the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust and the service they are providing to the local community.

“The 10-year Mental Health Strategy recognises that the effective delivery of a community-based model of mental health is not possible without the full integration of the community and voluntary (C&V) sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Harnessing the skills and experience that exist in this sector is of utmost importance to ensure that this is used to benefit people with mental ill health, but also to promote mental health and work on prevention and early intervention.”

Minister of Health, Northern Ireland, Mike Nesbitt greets Louise and Yasmin Geddis from ZGBTST

Yasmin Geddis, founder and manager of the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust said: “We were very pleased to be able to display to the Minister for Health our new headquarters for Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust and explain the numerous services and programmes which we deliver to the community of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust has been battling since 2017 against a rising mental health crisis with an essential supply of counselling and therapeutic services in our community.

“We are committed to raising awareness of the urgent need for a positive and proactive approach to the delivery of appropriate and quality mental health service provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Minister’s visit allowed us to share information about our new eight-week Alcohol and Substance Abuse Support Programme, which is currently open for applications.

“We welcome the Minister’s commitment to improving mental health wellbeing throughout Northern Ireland and look forward to seeing a renewed emphasis upon health and wellbeing promoted by the Northern Ireland Executive, whilst we continue to work on the ground to deliver our vital everyday services.”

To find out more about the services which ZGBTST provide, visit our website www.zgbtst.org, email [email protected] or ring us on 07934 187147 or 028 7044 0123.