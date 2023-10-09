Register
An area steeped in history and character, Carrickfergus also has a rich variety of local words and phrases. Photo: Helena McManusAn area steeped in history and character, Carrickfergus also has a rich variety of local words and phrases. Photo: Helena McManus
11 words and phrases you're bound to know if you're from Carrickfergus

An area steeped in history and character, Carrickfergus has a rich variety of local words and phrases.
By Helena McManus
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST

We’ve picked out 11 expressions that set the locals apart from the tourists – how many do you use?

Best yelled at the top of your lungs, this expression has a broad range of uses, from celebrating a goal to embarrassing someone who's just dropped a pint glass in a pub. Number of 'o's optional.

1. Yeoooo

Best yelled at the top of your lungs, this expression has a broad range of uses, from celebrating a goal to embarrassing someone who's just dropped a pint glass in a pub. Number of 'o's optional.

An adverb usually meaning 'extremely' or 'very' and often combined with a slang adjective. Example: 'Pure beaut' - very beautiful.

2. Pure

An adverb usually meaning 'extremely' or 'very' and often combined with a slang adjective. Example: 'Pure beaut' - very beautiful.

Much like its country cousin, piggin', this adjective denotes something that's really dirty or disgusting. Example: "I need to get the car cleaned, it's absolutely boggin'."

3. Boggin'

Much like its country cousin, piggin', this adjective denotes something that's really dirty or disgusting. Example: "I need to get the car cleaned, it's absolutely boggin'."

In a scale of admonishments ranging from the gentle ‘wise up’ to the more severe ‘wind yer neck in’, this falls somewhere in the middle and basically means: "Get a grip!"

4. Catch yourself on

In a scale of admonishments ranging from the gentle 'wise up' to the more severe 'wind yer neck in', this falls somewhere in the middle and basically means: "Get a grip!"

