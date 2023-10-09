An area steeped in history and character, Carrickfergus has a rich variety of local words and phrases.
We’ve picked out 11 expressions that set the locals apart from the tourists – how many do you use?
1. Yeoooo
Best yelled at the top of your lungs, this expression has a broad range of uses, from celebrating a goal to embarrassing someone who's just dropped a pint glass in a pub. Number of 'o's optional. Photo: Richard Winter from Pixabay
2. Pure
An adverb usually meaning 'extremely' or 'very' and often combined with a slang adjective. Example: 'Pure beaut' - very beautiful. Photo: Google maps
3. Boggin'
Much like its country cousin, piggin', this adjective denotes something that's really dirty or disgusting. Example: "I need to get the car cleaned, it's absolutely boggin'." Photo: 652234 from Pixabay
4. Catch yourself on
In a scale of admonishments ranging from the gentle ‘wise up’ to the more severe ‘wind yer neck in’, this falls somewhere in the middle and basically means: "Get a grip!" Photo: Google maps