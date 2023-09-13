Register
Gracie, Lori, Alex and Cyan building castles with blocks in Mrs McKay's P1 classroom at Moyle Primary School in 2011. INLT 38-309-PR Photo: Peter RipponGracie, Lori, Alex and Cyan building castles with blocks in Mrs McKay's P1 classroom at Moyle Primary School in 2011. INLT 38-309-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
48 adorable photos of Larne children starting primary school from 2011-2013

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families, and over the years the Larne Times photographers have captured those precious memories.
By Helena McManus
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils in their first few weeks at various schools in the Larne area between 2011-2013. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

Corran Integrated Primary School P1 pupils Jude and Lexie on the computer back in 2011. INLT 42-319-PR

Corran Integrated Primary School P1 pupils Jude and Lexie on the computer back in 2011. INLT 42-319-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Elya, Grace and Kayley on the computer in Miss McCrory's P1 class at St MacNissi's Primary School in 2011. INLT 37-312-PR

Elya, Grace and Kayley on the computer in Miss McCrory's P1 class at St MacNissi's Primary School in 2011. INLT 37-312-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Jody, Dylan, Bobby and Leigh in the Linn Primary School P1 classroom in 2012. INLT 02-341-PR

Jody, Dylan, Bobby and Leigh in the Linn Primary School P1 classroom in 2012. INLT 02-341-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Calum, Aaron and Robbie having fun in the Larne and Inver Primary School P1 class in 2011. INLT 38-326-PR

Calum, Aaron and Robbie having fun in the Larne and Inver Primary School P1 class in 2011. INLT 38-326-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

