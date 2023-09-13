48 adorable photos of Larne children starting primary school from 2011-2013
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families, and over the years the Larne Times photographers have captured those precious memories.
By Helena McManus
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils in their first few weeks at various schools in the Larne area between 2011-2013. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
