A World of Stories exhibition launches in Coleraine Museum

Coleraine Museum has opened its new exhibition, ‘A World of Stories’, which looks into the 20th and 21st century experiences of those who resettled in Causeway Coast and Glens from around the world.

By Una Culkin
Published 17th May 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Explored through both historical records and through the eyes of more recent arrivals, the exhibition highlights the varied backgrounds of our communities and the contributions they have made to our society.

Launching the exhibition, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “This wonderful exhibition from our Museum Services is a timely reminder of just how diverse our community is.

"I’d like to thank everyone who was involved for sharing their stories with the project. Whether joyful or sad, everyone’s story is unique and worth telling.”

Agrippa Njanina community Engagement officer speaking at the Launch of 'A world of Stories' organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Coleraine Town Hall
Agrippa Njanina community Engagement officer speaking at the Launch of 'A world of Stories' organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Coleraine Town Hall

The exhibition is open Tuesdays – Saturdays, 11am – 4pm until 26 August. ‘A World of Stories’ has received support from The Executive Office as part of the ‘Together: Building a United Community’ strategy.

The exhibition features contributions from ‘Conflict textiles’, a collection of international textiles which focus on elements of conflict and human rights. There is also a small accompanying exhibition, ‘Global Voices, Local Choices’, which showcases a partnership project with National Museums NI, the Northern Ireland Museums Council, and the African and Caribbean Support Organisation Northern Ireland and Causeway Multicultural Forum.

‘Global Voices, Local Choices’ aims to bring diverse cultures and perspectives into Northern Irish local and national museums.

Pictured at the Launch of 'A world of Stories' organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Coleraine Town Hall
Pictured at the Launch of 'A world of Stories' organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Coleraine Town Hall
Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor with Codie Murray and Eva Lynch Pictured at the Launch of 'A world of Stories' organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Coleraine Town Hall
Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor with Codie Murray and Eva Lynch Pictured at the Launch of 'A world of Stories' organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at Coleraine Town Hall
