Antrim Murray Club step out at parade

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Murray Club, Antrim Branch members recently took part in the Easter Parade in Belfast.
It was one of 30 Apprentice Boys parades which took place across the province on the day.
Photographs kindly submitted for publication by John Young.
Members of Antrim Murray club on parade , Bro Ivor White ready to take part in the Easter Monday parade in Belfast Bros Stuart Burns,Martin Ramsey and John Young Bro Stephen Condie with the Antrim bannerette Bro Norman Young Bro Brian Graham