Antrim Murray Club step out at parade

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Murray Club, Antrim Branch members recently took part in the Easter Parade in Belfast.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:00 am

It was one of 30 Apprentice Boys parades which took place across the province on the day.

Photographs kindly submitted for publication by John Young.

Members of Antrim Murray club on parade ,

Bro Ivor White ready to take part in the Easter Monday parade in Belfast
Bros Stuart Burns,Martin Ramsey and John Young
Bro Stephen Condie with the Antrim bannerette
Bro Norman Young
Bro Brian Graham
Belfast