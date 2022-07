The service will be held in Killowen Parish Church in Coleraine.

All members and visitors are asked to meet at Killowen Orange Hall at 5.30pm for the 6.30pm service.

On Saturday, August 13, Killowen ABOD will meet at Killowen Orange Hall at 7am for the annual celebration of the opening of the gates in Londonderry.

The parade will leave at 8am sharp.