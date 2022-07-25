McDonald’s at Coleraine tackles local litter

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake more than 30 litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas across Northern Ireland throughout the 30 days of June. Led by the seven local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 34 restaurants in NI, the clean-up events were supported by local councils, elected representatives and football clubs.
Bruce Bailey, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant commented: “At McDonald’s, we take our environmental responsibilities extremely seriously. We very much share our customers’ and stakeholders’ disappointment and frustration at seeing litter discarded carelessly in parks, on paths and by the sides of roads.
“Whilst our employees regularly undertake voluntary litter clean-ups in Coleraine and the surrounding areas, this collaborative ’30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign between our restaurants and local communities reinforces our strong commitment of our wider business to tackling litter right across Northern Ireland.”
Mr Bailey said the campaign adds further to “a wide range of litter initiatives” rolled out by McDonald’s on a daily basis. Across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s staff collect 27 tonnes of litter every year, on
litter patrols that take place around every restaurant three times a day. Employees cover a total of 5,000 miles each week picking up all waste, be it its own packaging or that of other restaurants and retailers.
Mr Bailey continued: “Alongside our practical and operational initiatives, we are committed to investing in proactive campaigns that help bring about behavioural change in relation to important societal and environmental issues such as littering.”