Coleraine school stars in Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail

Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail – which includes the work of pupils from Loreto College – has seen a herd of “elephant-astic” sculptures make a colourful splash by popping up in iconic locations, landmarks and open spaces throughout Belfast city centre. The free, family-friendly art trail runs until August 31, and features over 70 uniquely decorated sculptures designed by artists, local schools and community groups.

Loreto College’s contribution is entitled ‘Eco Elmer’ and can be seen in Lanyon Station. Teacher Michelle McGill said: “Our sculpture was inspired by the drive to make our coastlines cleaner, that aligns with the core value of justice – for our coastlines. save our seas, no waste left behind. The school has been focusing on the local environmental issues that we face. The pupils have all contributed their thoughts on micro plastics and litter and used this as inspiration to fuel our Eco Elmer design. The students feel it is important to highlight the impact micro plastics have on the local environment and sea life.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail is organised by the Northern Ireland Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press. The trail is in aid of NI Hospice and is part of its celebrations to mark 21 Years of Care at Children’s Hospice, Horizon House.

Many of the sculptures pay tribute to the history and spirit of Belfast city, from the linen industry to C.S. Lewis, Titanic, and even a Game of Thrones design, with others touching on themes such as the natural beauty of Northern Ireland, environmentalism, the NHS, pride, fairy tales, folklore, Hospice, graffiti, diversity and inclusivity.

Northern Ireland Hospice Chief Executive Heather Weir said: “Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail is the biggest event that the NI Hospice has ever undertaken. It’s huge for the people of Belfast and for those outside the city too – it’s a ‘must do’ for residents and visitors alike and I am sure it will delight all who see it. As well bringing communities and businesses together, the trail will help fund the specialist care which our team provides for local babies, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses. Elmer’s stories all promote positivity, compassion, inclusivity and care; all values which align closely with NI Hospice. We’re so pleased that Elmer is helping us raise awareness of our important work in the local community.”