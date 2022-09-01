Cloughmills Community Action Team AGM

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Frew, Chair of the Action Team, commented: “After two years of holding our meetings over the internet, we are returning to the in-person format for our Annual General Meeting to give everyone the opportunity to come along and hear about our activities and give us feedback on what they would like to see at the Mill as we move forward into the future.

“All necessary facilities will be in place regarding hand cleansing and social distancing at their refurbished building at the Mill and light refreshments will be available before the meeting.”

Cloughmills Community Action Team operates from The Mill, Main Street, Cloughmills.

Since moving to the mill in 2012, it has repurposed this once derelict site to provide a range of services to the community which encompass courses on social and therapeutic horticulture, growing fruit and vegetables, men’s and women’s woodworking sessions, a community fridge for food sharing, a library of things for people to borrow, cookery classes and arts and craft classes.

It works closely with the two primary schools in the village on environmental and forest school activities and facilitates study visits from a wide range of community and social care groups.