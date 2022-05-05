Council’s Jubilee civic gift initiative is open

The scheme is aimed at the oldest and youngest residents, with a bespoke memento for people celebrating their 100th birthday throughout the year and a special certificate for all new-born babies.

Alongside this, a teddy bear will be gifted to babies born on February 6, 2022, the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession, and those born throughout the month of June.

There will also be a special gift for any couples celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary during 2022.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Hannah and Kyle McAuley, and their children Albert and Harper. Albert, who was born on February 6th 2022, 70 years after HM The Queen’s accession, was presented with a special Jubilee teddy bear and certificate to mark this special date

The civic gifts form part of Council’s wide-ranging programme of events to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign.

To launch the programme, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes recently visited baby Albert Alexander McAuley who was born on February 6, and his proud parents Hannah and Kyle.

The Mayor said: “I was delighted to meet the McAuley family, and mark Albert’s special birthday in this way. 2022 is a very significant year for HM The Queen and we want to play our part in celebrating her seven decades of service.

“An extensive variety of events and initiatives has been developed by Council, and I’m very pleased that our centenarians, new-born babies and couples marking 70 years of marriage will be recognised as part of this.”

Parents or carers do not need to contact Council directly to receive a certificate or teddy bear (if eligible). The gifts will be offered during the birth registration process. Anyone who has already registered their baby will be contacted automatically by a Counciul officer in due course.