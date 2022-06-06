Loading...
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Clr Richard Holmes pictured on Spirt of Rathlin during the Blessing of the Boats
In pictures: Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

Ballycastle was alive to the sights and sounds of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival recently.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:53 am

Here’s just a few images of the events.

Photos by McAuley Multimedia Photography.

Brian Mollly pictured on Spirt of Rathlin during the Blessing of the boats

Sea Captain Chris McCaughan pictured on Spirt of Rathlin during the Blessing of the Boats and the memorial serivce to those who lost their lives at sea at the opening of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle

Pictured on Spirt of Rathlin during the Blessing of the Boats and the memorial serivce to those who lost their lives at sea at the opening of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Clr Richard Holmes pictured on Spirt of Rathlin during the Blessing of the Boats and the memorial serivce to those who lost their lives at sea at the opening of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

