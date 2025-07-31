Plans afoot to unveil Coalisland Camino - a 26.4km pilgrimage trail taking in many local attractions

Mid Ulster mental health charity Friends2Talk, in partnership with Coalisland Community Hub, are preparing to unveil the Coalisland Camino - a 26.4km fully sign-posted pilgrimage trail opening with its inaugural official walk on Sunday, August 17.

The Coalisland Camino is more than a long-distance walk: it is designed as a spiritual and therapeutic pilgrimage.

Walkers will begin at St Patrick’s Hall in the town centre and follow a circular route tracing historic waterways, rural lanes, and spiritual/historic landmarks, before returning to the starting point.

Highlights of the route include:

A leafy stretch along the Coalisland Canal towpath, offering tranquil countryside views.

Passage via Maghery Ferry and Washingbay Centre on the shores of Lough Neagh

Historic sites around Clonoe Chapel, Cloghog and Brackaville

The route, spanning 26.4 km, will have multiple stamp stations, allowing walkers to collect Camino-style credentials, a keepsake to mark progress and completion.

In the lead-up to the official launch, organisers are offering regular 5 km training walks along the canal towpath, from St Patrick’s Hall to Mac’s Lock (Gortgonis Road) every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 pm. Each walk ends with refreshments and gentle conversation, true to the Camino spirit. Crucially, the route is wheelchair accessible, and for participants who prefer shorter distances, organisers can set up relay teams dividing the Camino into 5–8km stages.

Organisers emphasise that the Camino is non-competitive; it’s an opportunity to walk mindfully, share stories, and engage in gentle reflection, either alone or in community, spanning spiritual, historic, and folklore points of interest. On some walks, qualified counsellors will be available, encouraging participants to walk and talk if desired.

As stated, the Camino aims to foster mental and spiritual well-being for all who participate, whether they take part in the official walk or privately at another time at their own pace.

Registration is open to all; online at www.coalislandcamino.com or contact organisers for details. A route map and unique historical passport credential will be provided on the day of registration, and you can then get the associated passport stamps at each point of interest throughout the Camino Walk.

A volunteer medical back-up service, including Community First Responders and the Order of Malta, will be on standby, and a free minibus service will be available for anyone requiring transport back to the Starting Point.

The Washingbay Centre Café (at 15km) will be open for refreshments and a Camino menu for walkers to purchase food/drinks. The cost is £20, and all proceeds go to the local mental health group Friends2Talk.

The Sunday, August 17, walk marks the official debut of the Coalisland Camino. From there, organisers plan to grow the initiative, adding themed walks, expanding to other nearby heritage sites, and coordinating with local community partners. As the Camino takes root, it also offers potential for heritage tourism, gentle recreation, and mental health outreach, anchored by its embrace of landscape, history, and community. A second Coalisland Camino is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, with dates for 2026 being scheduled.

Organisers hope it will become a Camino Society Ireland authentic pilgrim route within Ireland, the first in Ulster. This will enable people to complete the first 25km of the Celtic Camino on the local route and then recommencing their Pilgrimage in A Corúna, Spain, and from there to Santiago de Compostela.